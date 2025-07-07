iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $93.33 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

