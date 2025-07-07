iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 152.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $133,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $24.16 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

