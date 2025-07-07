iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.27 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

