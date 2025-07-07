iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 206.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $307.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $308.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

