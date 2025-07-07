iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,544,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,023,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $136.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.