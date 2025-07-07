iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,016,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,686,000 after buying an additional 4,636,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,836,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 669,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 211,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,081 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 8.0%

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $50.50 on Monday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

