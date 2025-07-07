Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 4,000.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Itau Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

