JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,945 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $44,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JFrog by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 80,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of JFrog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 23,157 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $999,456.12. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 686,360 shares in the company, valued at $29,623,297.60. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,337,796.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,996,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,195,464.84. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,113 shares of company stock worth $8,568,964 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.06. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.