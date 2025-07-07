JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JSCP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mosaic Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $47.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $645.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

