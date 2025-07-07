KBC Group NV Acquires 479 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ONE Gas by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGS. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $72.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $82.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

