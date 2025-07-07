Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,320,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $55,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 308,864 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.02 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

