Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,423,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $48,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 62,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,952.64. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $6,884,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,638,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,334,019. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,580,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

