KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,756,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 95,141.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after buying an additional 1,672,589 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 733,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,085,000 after buying an additional 580,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,638,000 after buying an additional 300,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,212,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $914.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $803.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $734.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $928.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.06.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

