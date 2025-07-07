Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KGS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $329.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.62%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

