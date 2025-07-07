Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 226.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $324,857,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $87,080,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,314,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,000 shares during the period. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $73,316,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. DZ Bank downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

