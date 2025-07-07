Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In related news, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,549. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total transaction of $200,833.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $497,602.04. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LH

Labcorp Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $261.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.35. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.96 and a twelve month high of $265.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 33.29%.

About Labcorp

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.