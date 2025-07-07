Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after acquiring an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $98.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

