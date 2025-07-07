Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEG

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.