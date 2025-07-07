Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $41,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $199.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

