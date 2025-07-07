Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $212.43 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.21 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

