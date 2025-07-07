Mather Group LLC. Buys 1,970 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 312.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,520,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,976,000 after buying an additional 431,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,313,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,673,000 after buying an additional 2,829,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,161,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,090 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,837 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -474.53 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

