Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 230.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 42.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 473.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $115.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.24.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Aercap’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

