Mather Group LLC. Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,509,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $76.49 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

