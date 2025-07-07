Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 112.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MATX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $113.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.52. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,563.52. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $914,196.80. This trade represents a 50.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,136.68. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.