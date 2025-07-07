Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 98.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 174.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -11.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

