Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.7% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $716.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $658.89 and a 200 day moving average of $630.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $383,081.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,837.41. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.00, for a total value of $382,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,360,362. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,677 shares of company stock valued at $105,221,340 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.29.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

