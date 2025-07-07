MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9,697.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 456,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 451,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in MGE Energy by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 59,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGE Energy stock opened at $89.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71. MGE Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.76.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.42 million. On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGEE

About MGE Energy

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.