Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total value of $291,557.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,864. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $122.03 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

