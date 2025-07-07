MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 2,005,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $14,886,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $6,284,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $6,019,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $5,524,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,454,498.08. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 2.26. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

