Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 5,777 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 118,658 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 256,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

PDEC opened at $40.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

