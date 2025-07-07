Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $90.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $91.19.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
