Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $771,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $44.83 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

