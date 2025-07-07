Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.