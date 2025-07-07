Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,015 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 13,843 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $355.58 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $382.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $190,732.86. The trade was a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,167.56. This trade represents a 74.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,915 shares of company stock valued at $222,081,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.06.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

