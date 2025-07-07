Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,621 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

