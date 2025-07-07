Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 4,680 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FJAN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,399,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 103,064 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,860,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 7,845.4% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 48,563 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 11.1%

BATS FJAN opened at $47.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

