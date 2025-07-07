Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 488 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $202.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.43 and its 200 day moving average is $183.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.48.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

