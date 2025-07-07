Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 255.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 982.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 332,066.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Wabash National Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

