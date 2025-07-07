Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,037 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

