Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $200.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $201.02.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

