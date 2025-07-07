Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 86,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

