Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Reliance by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Reliance by 1,216.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:RS opened at $326.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $328.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.01.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Reliance’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

