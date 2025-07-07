Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 63,115 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 9,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $54.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,065. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

