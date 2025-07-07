Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,301.25. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $679,813 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

