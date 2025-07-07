Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 196.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,089,000 after buying an additional 160,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $899,860,000 after buying an additional 85,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,706,000 after buying an additional 566,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ResMed by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,365,000 after buying an additional 290,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 954,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,310,000 after buying an additional 212,201 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on shares of ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $274.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. This represents a 25.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,843. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $256.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.98. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.56 and a 52-week high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

