Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 419,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $159.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

