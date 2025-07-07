Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $28,406,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $13,576,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $9,374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 77,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $4,478,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

GJAN opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $40.28.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

