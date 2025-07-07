Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 742.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $91.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

