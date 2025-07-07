Mutual Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $2,653,411.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 147 shares in the company, valued at $32,645.76. This represents a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $220.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.85. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $228.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

