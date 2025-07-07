Mutual Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,398,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,380,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after acquiring an additional 352,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,662,000 after acquiring an additional 60,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,457,000 after acquiring an additional 793,403 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,381,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $17.78 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.